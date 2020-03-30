Crawford County announces first death related to COVID-19

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Crawford County Health Department announces its first COVID-19 related death.
The woman, who was in her 40s, died at a local ER and COVID-19 testing was done after she had died. That test turned out to be positive.
That brings Crawford County’s case count to 5.
