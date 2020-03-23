CVS to provide bonuses, add benefits, hire 50K in response to COVID-19

Live Now
Watch Newsfeed Now
1  of  101
Closings and Coronavirus changes
American Legion Post 180 Antioch Christian Church - Wichita Atwood United Methodist Church Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Church of the Brethren - Garden City City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum Eastminster Church - Wichita El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood - Immanuel United Church of Christ Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Emprise Bank Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Municipal Court Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita New Hope Christian Church Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church
Click here for coronavirus updates

CVS to provide bonuses, add benefits, hire 50K in response to COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: Melanie DaSilva

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this May 30, 2019, file photo, a CVS store with the new HealthHUB is shown in Spring, Texas.Pharmacy chains, including CVS, are fighting claims that they’re to blame for the opioid crisis in two Ohio counties. The Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, filings asked U.S. district Court Judge Dan Polster to find in the pharmacies’ favor and reject claims brought by Summit and Cuyahoga counties, home to Akron and Cleveland respectively, that argue that chains such as CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens contributed to the problem by filling an “excessive volume” of opioid prescriptions. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — CVS Health is looking to add to its workforce, while recognizing the company’s current employees play an essential role in combating the coronavirus pandemic.

The company announced Monday it will be awarding bonuses to employees who are required to be at CVS facilities to assist patients and customers in this time of unprecedented need.

Bonuses will range from $150 to $500. They will be awarded to pharmacists and other health care professionals, store associates and managers and other site-based hourly employees.

“Our colleagues have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to providing essential goods and services at a time when they’re needed most,” Larry Merlo, President and CEO of CVS Health said. “As they continue to be there for the individuals and families we serve, we’re taking extra steps to provide some peace of mind and help them navigate these uncertain times.”

CVS also plans to immediately fill 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary positions across the country.

Positions will include store associates, home delivery drivers, distribution center employees and member/customer service professionals.

The company says they will use a technology-enabled hiring process — virtual job fairs, virtual interviews and virtual job tryouts.

The new additions will help existing employees who will also benefit from the following changes:

  • CVS Health will launch a new offering to help employees with both child and elder or adult dependent care needs. Working with the Bright Horizons network of national in-home and center-based daycare providers, employees will be able to take advantage of up to 25 fully covered days of backup care. This benefit will begin in early April for both full- and part-time employees.
  • Full-time CVS Health employees have always had access to paid sick leave. Effective March 22, CVS Health has made 24 hours of paid sick leave available to part-time employees for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. This paid sick leave is in addition to the 14-day paid leave the company is providing for any employee who tests positive for COVID-19 or needs to be quarantined as a result of potential exposure.

CVS says they have been prioritizing the distribution of protective gear to the hardest-hit areas.

“The health and well-being of our colleagues have always come first,” Merlo said. “We’ve been working around the clock to increase the availability of supplies and update protocols to ensure our stores are safe for colleagues and customers alike.”

CVS employees also have several resources to help with financial hardships during the pandemic. This includes access to the Employee Relief Fund, which provides short-term, immediate financial relief in the form of tax-exempt grants.

For more information, you can visit CVS’ COVID-19 resource center.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories