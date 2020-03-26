Deadline for REAL ID pushed back

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - More than 130 years ago, Congress established land-grant state universities.

Throughout history, public research organizations like Michigan State University, have been addressing the most pressing agricultural and natural resources problems of the day.

When the frontier opened, experiment stations tackled critical agricultural and farming challenges. They helped lift the nation out of the Great Depression. National emergencies such as World War II resulted in public scientists addressing urgent matters of national and global security. In the 1960s and 1970s, researchers focused on improving water, air, and land. Today, the crises of climate change, disease, and food insecurity help guide experiment station research to support a cleaner, healthier, safer world. Every day, public scientists everywhere focus on addressing pressing issues affecting their states and communities.

Public scientists are part of a committed community of state agricultural stations that have served their state’s agricultural and natural resources communities with evidenced-based research that directly improves the lives of their citizens.

In this time of crisis, thousands of public scientists at land-grant universities are dedicated to keeping our food supply as well as our environment safe and secure.

