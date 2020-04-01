Doctors share tips to safely grocery shop during COVID-19

1  of  57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Church of the Brethren - Garden City Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Eastminster Church - Wichita Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Salina First Church of the Nazarene Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Stevens County The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Winfield First Presbyterian Church
Click here for coronavirus updates

Doctors share tips to safely grocery shop during COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Different doctors have different takes on the best way to do to grocery shop during COVID-19, but most agree when you go shopping, you can’t be too careful.

In a video with more than 20,000,000 views, a Michigan doctor gave his advice for grocery shopping and unloading safely.

He said once you get home, if possible, leave groceries outside for three days to ensure the coronavirus dies before you bring them inside.

But if that’s not possible, he said spend a few extra minutes to divide your counter to designate one side as clean and make sure you disinfect it. He said keep the groceries on the other side until you clean them.

For items like fruits and vegetables that come on their own, he suggested treating them like your hands and put them in soapy water for 20 seconds.

For items in boxes, those could’ve touched a lot of hands during distribution. He said simply take them out and throw away the outer package.

For other items, wipe them down with a household cleaner, alcohol or wipe.

“Anything you’re not cooking, it’s a great idea to wash off your food with soap and water,” Baptist Hospital infectious disease specialist Dr. Stephen Threlkeld said.

Threlkeld said while the packaging is a concern, he believes the food itself is safe.

“Not a lot of information or clear data this virus has been food-transmitted,” he said.

Threlkeld said cook food at more than 150 degrees or microwave it if you want to be sure.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories