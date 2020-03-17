Dollar General to dedicate first hour of each shopping day to senior shoppers

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (KSNW) – Dollar General Corporation announced Monday their plans to dedicate the first hour of each shopping day to senior shoppers, as well as amend store operating hours starting Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Dollar General said they are doing this for the shopping needs of senior customers, who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus. They said they wanted to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods.

Other customers are encouraged to plan their shopping trips around this window of time to allow the most vulnerable customers in their communities the ability to shop during the first hour that stores are open.

Additionally, all stores plan to close one hour earlier than current close times to allow employees to clean and re-stock store shelves, as well as for their health and wellbeing.

Dollar General said their stores will continue to maintain current opening hours.

