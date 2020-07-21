Dollar Tree, Family Dollar will no longer require face masks at all stores

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are reversing their mask requirement, now saying they will no longer require them.

Instead, the retailers will “request” that customers wear them.

Nearly two weeks ago, the retailers’ policies stated shoppers, vendors and employees must wear face masks, but now they say they will require masks only if they are mandated by state or local rules.

The stores’ parent company hasn’t said why the change was made.

Other retailers requiring masks include Lowe’s, Home Depot, CVS, Target, Walmart, Starbucks, Best Buy, Kohl’s and Kroger Co., among others.