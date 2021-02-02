Face mask security directive implemented at airports

Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower Airport is following a TSA issued a directive to airport operators, aircraft operators and ground transportation providers on Sunday, January 31.

The directive is intended to implement the CDC mask order in accordance with the Executive Order on promoting COVID-19 safety in domestic and international travel.

The directive became effective at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021.

According to the directive, the law requires wearing a mask at all times in and on airport grounds, and failure to comply may result in removal and denial of re-entry. It includes the terminal, rental car customer service center, and onboard the aircraft. Refusing to wear a mask in or on the airport is a violation of federal law and individuals who don’t comply with the directive may be subject to penalties under federal law and removal from the facility.

The directive includes three exemptions: