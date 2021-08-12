Fans will need to show proof of full vaccination to attend some Kansas City concerts

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (Nexstar Media Wire) — AEG Presents said it will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for anyone who attends or works one of its concerts, events, or festivals. The company announced the decision Thursday, as cases of the delta variant surge across the country.

The policy impacts a number of venues, including Arvest Bank Theater at the Midland in Kansas City, Bluebird Theater in Denver, The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, The Theater at Resorts World in Las Vegas, and dozens of others.

It will also apply to The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, and Coachella Music & Arts Festival.

AEG Presents said its new policy will take full effect nationwide by Oct. 1, 2021.

“We have come to the conclusion that, as a market leader, it was up to us to take a real stand on vaccination status,” said Jay Marciano, COO of AEG and Chairman and CEO, AEG Presents. “Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading. The Delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again. We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one. We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers.”

AEG Presents said several venues have already been following local government vaccination mandates, with others anticipated to do so in the coming weeks. In a release on its website, AEG Presents said it specifically chose October 1 to give time for any eligible unvaccinated ticketholders and staff to become fully vaccinated, if they choose to do so.

Concertgoers will be required to show proof of vaccination before the concert. It will also allow a negative Covid test taken within 72 hours of show date, in cities where it’s permitted.

AEG Presents said its vaccination policy will be an open-ended one. It said the policy could change depending on infection rates, transmission data, variant developments, and local and federal regulations.