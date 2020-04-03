FBI warns of teleconferencing and online classroom hijacking during COVID-19 pandemic

Lamar Elementary School principal Erin Honeycutt sets up a “Zoom” class for first through fifth graders to learn art from Holly Triplett in Meridian, Miss., Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (Paula Merritt/The Meridian Star via AP)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The FBI has received multiple reports of conferences being disrupted by pornographic and/or hate images and threatening language.

Right now, large numbers of people are turning to video-teleconferencing (VTC) platforms to stay connected in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis and reporting VTC hijacking (also called “Zoom-bombing”) nationwide.

The FBI recommends exercising due diligence and caution in your cybersecurity efforts.

The following steps can be taken to mitigate teleconference hijacking threats:

Do not make meetings or classrooms public. In Zoom, there are two options to make a meeting private: require a meeting password or use the waiting room feature and control the admittance of guests.

Do not share a link to a teleconference or classroom on an unrestricted publicly available social media post. Provide the link directly to specific people.

Manage screensharing options. In Zoom, change screensharing to “Host Only.”

Ensure users are using the updated version of remote access/meeting applications. In January 2020, Zoom updated their software. In their security update, the teleconference software provider added passwords by default for meetings and disabled the ability to randomly scan for meetings to join.

Lastly, ensure that your organization’s telework policy or guide addresses requirements for physical and information security.

If you were a victim of a teleconference hijacking, or any cyber-crime for that matter, report it to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov. Additionally, if you receive a specific threat during a teleconference, please report it to us at tips.fbi.gov or call the FBI Boston Division at (857) 386-2000.