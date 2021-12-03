First case of omicron variant in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The first case of the COVID-19 variant, omicron, has arrived in Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Health.

Someone living in St. Louis is presumed positive for the variant after the person’s sample was sequenced for the variant at a lab. The state is currently awaiting confirmation from the CDC.

State leaders said they are working with other public health agencies to monitor for an increase in the number of omicron cases in Missouri. The agency continues to recommend residents follow prevention strategies such as wearing a mask in public indoor settings, frequent hand washing and distancing from others.

The Missouri Department of Health also encourages everyone five years and older to protect themselves by getting fully vaccinated and boosted, if possible.

One week ago, the World Health Organization classified the omicron variant as one of concern due to identified concerning types of mutations. The first case in the U.S. was identified in California earlier this week.