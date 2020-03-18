First coronavirus death in Pennsylvania reported in Northampton County

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has announced the first death in Pennsylvania due to coronavirus.
In a tweet Wednesday, the Department of Health said an adult in Northampton County was being treated in a hospital.
No other information was given at this time.
LATEST STORIES:
- Great Smoky Mountains National Park modifying operations to follow coronavirus health guidelines
- Veterans Affairs takes steps to protect veterans from coronavirus outbreak
- Ammo and gun sales increase because of coronavirus fear
- Sheriff’s office suspends fingerprinting for concealed carry and background checks
- KDHE issues new mandates for quarantine and isolation of travelers, close contacts, and those being tested