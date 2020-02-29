First coronavirus death in the U.S. happens in Washington state

SEATTLE, WA (NBC)– Health officials in Washington state said on Saturday a coronavirus patient has died, NBC affiliate KING in Seattle reported.

The death is the first from coronavirus illness COVID-19 in the United States.

The U.S. so far has 66 cases of coronavirus, which includes 9 people who have recovered and four “presumptive” cases, which are those that tested positive in local tests with confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pending.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

