TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — At the end of a COVID-19 roundtable held by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo on Monday, the surgeon general announced the state would be recommending healthy children not receive vaccinations.

“The Florida Department of Health is going to be the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children,” Ladapo said shortly before the roundtable ended.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended everyone who is 5 and older get a COVID-19 vaccine, saying widespread vaccination is the best way to protect everyone from the virus and any complications.

During the roundtable, which included a variety of epidemiologists and physicians, the gathered doctors criticized what the governor’s office called the “failure of lockdowns and mandates” for masking and vaccinations, and took aim at what they call “lockdown politicians” and the larger medical establishment.

The theme of the roundtable echoed previous commentary from the surgeon general, who said last week that masks had never saved any lives during the pandemic.

A release from the governor’s office prior to the event said “lockdown politicians and the medical establishment have continually ignored data, instead choosing to stoke fear and push for lockdowns and mask mandates in their fruitless attempts to ‘stop the spread.'” The roundtable was expected to include the governor’s and state’s efforts made on behalf of Floridians during COVID-19.

The doctors in attendance at the roundtable event included prominent opponents of lockdowns, mandates, and federal health policies related to COVID-19. Among them were three doctors who were the initial signatories of what was called the Great Barrington Declaration – Drs. Sunetra Gupta, Jay Bhattacharya and Martin Kulldorf.

The full list of doctors in attendance were:

Dr. Robert Malone

Dr. Tracy Hoeg

Dr. Jill Ackerman

Dr. Christopher D’Adamo

Dr. Shveta Raju

Dr. Harvey Risch

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya

Dr. Martin Kulldorff

Dr. Joseph Fraiman

Dr. Sunetra Gupta

The declaration was a movement against the larger health policy decisions made by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization which called for a different approach to handling the pandemic. In its initial publication, the Great Barrington Declaration called lockdowns societally harmful and said herd immunity could be reached with or without a vaccine.

Experts have said we are not likely to reach herd immunity against the coronavirus as we see low vaccine rates globally and as the virus mutates constantly.

While the declaration’s ideas were largely criticized by medical professionals working for the CDC, WHO and larger federal government, the policy directives it outlined were embraced in some parts of the U.S. and other countries, including Florida.