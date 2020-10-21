Food concessions company to lay off 550 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The food concessions provider for Kauffman Stadium and the Kansas City Convention Center has announced it will lay off more than 550 workers at both venues.

The Kansas City Star reports that food services contractor Aramark recently notified state regulators of the layoffs, most of which will take place at Kauffman Stadium, home of the Kansas City Royals.

The Royals did play in the stadium this year, but did not allow fans because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company will lay off 512 hourly employees and eight salaried workers at the stadium, while another 48 hourly workers will have their hours cut.

At the convention center, it will lay off 57 employees and cut the hours of 10 others.

