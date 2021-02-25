Click here for coronavirus updates

Fort Riley soldiers helping distribute COVID-19 vaccines in Texas

Coronavirus

by: KSNT News

Posted: / Updated:

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – A team from Fort Riley’s First Infantry Division are in Dallas helping with COVID-19 vaccinations.

Fort Riley officials tell KSNT News the group was deployed as part of a FEMA request to augment and expedite vaccinations across the country. The division posted on pictures of the soldiers arriving in Dallas on Twitter Tuesday.

Approximately 120 medical personnel and support staff were part of the team sent to Dallas.

First Infantry Division Maj. Bryce Gatrell said the team is working in a state-run, federally supported Community Vaccination Center to help increase the numbers of Americans being vaccinated. These soldiers will administer vaccines, care for patients, and offer other organizational support.

It’s unclear how long the team will be deployed to Dallas. Maj. Gatrell said the soldiers will “provide support for as long as required” as part of the Department of Defense COVID response.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories