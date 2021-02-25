Fort Riley soldiers helping distribute COVID-19 vaccines in Texas

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – A team from Fort Riley’s First Infantry Division are in Dallas helping with COVID-19 vaccinations.

Fort Riley officials tell KSNT News the group was deployed as part of a FEMA request to augment and expedite vaccinations across the country. The division posted on pictures of the soldiers arriving in Dallas on Twitter Tuesday.

Approximately 120 medical personnel and support staff were part of the team sent to Dallas.

First Infantry Division Maj. Bryce Gatrell said the team is working in a state-run, federally supported Community Vaccination Center to help increase the numbers of Americans being vaccinated. These soldiers will administer vaccines, care for patients, and offer other organizational support.

It’s unclear how long the team will be deployed to Dallas. Maj. Gatrell said the soldiers will “provide support for as long as required” as part of the Department of Defense COVID response.