Friends University extends spring break due to coronavirus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Friends University is extending their spring break by a week. Spring break will begin March 14 and run to March 29.

The university says classes will be online beginning on March 30, with the intent to be back to face to face instruction on April 6, although there is a possibility that some, if not all of our courses could be adapted to an online or alternate mode of delivery.

The university says their primary concern is to keep their students, faculty, staff and community members safe and do what we can to limit person-to-person exposure to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Continue to watch the Friends University website, www.friends.edu/coronavirus for more updates.

LATEST STORIES: