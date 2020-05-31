Future of stadiums, arenas promise high tech, low capacity

FILE – In this Sept. 11, 2016, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs fans line up to enter Arrowhead Stadium before their NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers in Kansas City, Mo. The crippling coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world — including the sports world — to a standstill, and it shows no sign of going away anytime soon. That has left fans, stadium workers, team owners, sponsors and yes, even players, wondering what life will be like when games finally resume. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is slowly releasing its grip on the sports world. Fans already are thinking about returning to stadiums and arenas.

But what awaits them could be unlike anything they have ever seen. Empty rows and sections could be the norm for a while. So could temperature screenings and medical checks.

Many teams and leagues are exploring new technology that could help with crowd control and promote social distancing. All of it comes at a cost, both to the venues making the changes and the fans who wonder if their enjoyment of the game will change.

FILE – In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Auburn fans storm the field after they defeated Alabama 48-45 in an NCAA college football game in Auburn, Ala. For the fans, team owners, sponsors and just about everyone else associated with college and professional sports, the coronavirus pandemic has forced changes both big and small. The most obvious change in the short term will be the implementation of social distancing. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

FILE – In this Oct. 24, 2008, file photo, fans line up for the grand opening of the Citizens Business Bank Arena before the Los Angeles Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder in an NBA preseason basketball game in Ontario, Calif. The crippling coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world — including the sports world — to a standstill, and it shows no sign of going away anytime soon. The most obvious change in the short term will be the implementation of social distancing, something that already has permeated everyday life. Ticket sales will be capped and fans will be given an entrance time to prevent crowds at the gate. (AP Photo/Francis Specker, File)

FILE – In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, West Virginia players high-five fans after defeating Kansas 38-22 in an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W. Va. The crippling coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world — including the sports world — to a standstill, and it shows no sign of going away anytime soon. That has left fans, stadium workers, team owners, sponsors and yes, even players, wondering what life will be like when games finally resume. (AP Photo/Craig Hudson, File)

FILE – In this Oct. 12, 2014, file photo, fans walk past food concession stands prior to an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Cleveland. The crippling coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world — including the sports world — to a standstill, and it shows no sign of going away anytime soon. The Associated Press found during interviews with more than two dozen experts in stadiums and infrastructure that the only thing that might look the same is what happens on the field of play. The most obvious change in the short term will be the implementation of social distancing. Lines at restrooms and concessions will be limited. Congregating in the corridors will no longer be allowed. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

FILE – In this Feb. 29, 2020, file photo, a fan washes his hands at a new disinfection station in the stadium prior the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and SC Freiburg in Dortmund, Germany. “In large masses, there is no system that can effectively prevent another person from giving germs to a second individual,” said Philip Tierno, a clinical professor of pathology at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

FILE – In this March 11, 2020, file photo, a Borussia fan dressed as a ghost stands in front of the stadium prior the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and 1.FC Cologne in Moenchengladbach, Germany. These days, though, there is very little that is normal. The crippling coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world — including the sports world — to a standstill, and it shows no sign of going away anytime soon. That has left fans wondering what life will be like when games finally resume. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

FILE – In this May 9, 2011, file photo, a vendor sells beer and peanuts at a Colorado Rockies baseball game at Coors Field in Denver. As sports have begun to return around the world, the only thing that even comes close to normalcy is happening on the field. For the fans, team owners, sponsors and just about everyone else associated with college and professional sports, the coronavirus pandemic has forced changes both big and small. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski, File)

LATEST STORIES: