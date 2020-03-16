1  of  38
Closings and Delays
Argonia Public Schools - USD 359 Arkansas City - USD 470 Arkansas City closing some public facilities Attica - USD 511 Brewster - USD 314 Caldwell - USD 360 Cedar Vale - USD 285 Central of Burden - USD 462 Conway Springs - USD 356 Dighton - USD 482 Ell-Saline - USD 307 Ellis - USD 388 Fairfield - USD 310 Graham County - USD 281 Hamilton - USD 390 Hays - USD 489 Hodgeman County - USD 227 Hutchinson - USD 308 LaCrosse - USD 395 Lakin - USD 215 Lewis - USD 502 Liberal - USD 480 Nickerson - USD 309 North Newton Mennonite Central Committee Oberlin - USD 294 Oxford - USD 358 Quinter Public Schools - USD 293 Rawlins County - USD 105 Rolla - USD 217 Satanta - USD 507 Stockton - USD 271 Twin Valley - USD 240 Udall - USD 463 Victoria - USD 432 WaKeeney - USD 208 Wellington - USD 353 Wichita - The Senior Employment Job Fair Wichita - University Congregational Church
Click here for coronavirus updates

Generous customer leaves staff $2,500 tip before bars and restaurants close in Ohio

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – A very generous customer left a $2,500 tip for the staff at Coaches Bar and Grill in Columbus on Sunday.

The act of kindness came just hours after Governor DeWine announced that all bars and restaurants had to close by 9 p.m. on Sunday due to the coronavirus outbreak. Delivery and carry out will still be allowed.

Coaches Bar and Grill shared the experience on Twitter along with a photo of the receipt. The customer left the hefty tip on a bill that was only $29.75.

“When the going gets tough, the tough stay loyal. This loyal, amazing patron of Coaches on Bethel left the staff a $2.500 tip to help lighten the losses during this required closing of Restaurants & Bars in Ohio,” the restaurant wrote.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories