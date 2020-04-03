Governor Kelly announces partial resumption of State of Kansas operations

Governor Laura Kelly provides an update on the coronavirus in Kansas, Monday, March 16, 2020. (KSN photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Following the two-week suspension of state government operations on March 23, state government operations and the delivery of various services will begin to resume on Monday, April 6, in a reduced fashion.

Governor Kelly made it clear that to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection to state employees, all employees who are able will begin working remotely. Close to 70% of eligible state workers will be working remotely to continue serving the citizens of Kansas.

“Our public employees perform critical functions that the people of Kansas depend on,” Governor Kelly said. “Their work must continue despite this ongoing crisis. This crisis has been unprecedented, but the state will deliver critical state services, even though the delivery of those services may look different than they have in the past.”

The governor also announced that public access to state office buildings will remain closed until April 19, 2020. This restriction matches the stay-home order that Governor Kelly signed on March 28.

Public-facing offices, such as the Division of Motor Vehicles or the Office of Vital Statistics, will remain closed to the public until April 19.

Employees of the State of Kansas will be contacted by their agency with additional information and direction for the resumption of operations. Employees may also contact their agency personnel office or email TellHR@ks.gov with any questions, which will be answered as quickly as possible.

For current information on COVID-19 in Kansas, and to sign up for updates, go to the KDHE COVID-19 Resource Center at kdheks.gov/coronavirus.

