Governor signs bill extending Kansas disaster declaration

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has signed a bill that extends the state of emergency in Kansas until March 31.

Kansas has been in a state of emergency because of the coronavirus since March of last year. The declaration allows the state to keep getting federal funding.

“Extending the current disaster declaration is essential for our state’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, allowing us to keep Kansans safe and healthy, keep our economy open, and get our kids back in school as quickly as possible,” Kelly said in a statement.

Extending it also extends changes like to-go alcohol and professional license requirement suspensions.

Kelly says the declaration allows Kansas to continue community-based COVID-19 testing, provides support to food banks and pantries, and provides personal protective equipment for hospitals and first responders.