Governor’s order lets older Kansans renew driver’s licenses online

Sample of REAL ID Compliant Kansas State Drivers License. Credential has a gold start in the upper right corner. (Courtesy | ksreveune.org

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Governor Laura Kelly has signed an executive order that makes renewing driver’s licenses easier for older Kansans.

The new order is an extension of a previous order. It temporarily lifts the restriction that keeps people 50 years of age and older from applying to renew their license online.

Under the new order, all drivers under the age of 65 can use the online renewal system.

“Providing every opportunity for Kansans who are at a higher risk of COVID-19 to conduct business virtually is crucial in our efforts to safely get Kansans back to work and back to school as quickly as possible,” Kelly said in a news release.

The order will remain in place until rescinded, until December 31, 2020 or until the statewide State of Disaster Emergency expires, whichever is earlier.

LATEST STORIES: