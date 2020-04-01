Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office delivers essentials to encourage residents to stay home

1  of  57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Church of the Brethren - Garden City Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Eastminster Church - Wichita Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Salina First Church of the Nazarene Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Stevens County The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Winfield First Presbyterian Church
Click here for coronavirus updates

Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office delivers essentials to encourage residents to stay home

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENWOOD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas sheriff’s office is going the extra mile to serve and protect its county in the fight against coronavirus. Greenwood County deputies are helping people get their essential items without ever leaving home.

Deputies are delivering prescriptions, groceries, and medical supplies to homes throughout the county. Sheriff Heath Samuels said the goal is to encourage Greenwood County residents to stay home and stay healthy.

“We’re just trying to support our community in this time of need,” said Sheriff Samuel.

A few weeks ago, when the coronavirus started to ramp up, Sheriff Samuels and his deputies began delivering essentials to some of the most vulnerable in the community.

“So we started with that just to protect them by delivering different goods to their house,” Sheriff Samuel said.

Now, they’ve expanded their delivery services to all 1,200 square miles of Greenwood County. As of March 31, it’s a county that currently does not have any positive cases of the virus, and the sheriff hopes it will stay that way.

“Just to prevent COVID 19 as long as we possibly can and keep our bell curve down,” said Sheriff Samuels.

Some of the vendors the sheriff’s office has made deliveries for include G & W Foods grocery store, meals on wheels, and Eureka Pharmacy.

“We had a patient that was unable to come get her medication,” said Isaac Boone, Eureka Pharmacy Manager. “She lives about 25 minutes away. A 90-year-old woman who definitely doesn’t need to be getting out right now with everything going on. So, I made a phone call down to the sheriff’s department and there was an officer up there [who] picked it up within about five minutes and the patient was very pleased.”

Boone said his pharmacy has only one delivery person on staff and having the deputies offer to help meet the high demand for prescription deliveries is a nice gesture.

“Our number one goal is to support our community,” said Boone. “It’s helped us to do that in a safer way. It also helps me keep some of my employees safe. So whenever our deputies offered to do that it keeps everyone safer and it allows us to take care of our community.”

“It’s our chance to give back and that’s what we’re doing,” said Sheriff Samuels.

If you live in Greenwood County and would like to schedule a Stay-at-Home delivery service contact the Sheriff’s Office at 620-583-5568. Arrange payment with the vendor first before scheduling a delivery.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories