Harris receives COVID-19 vaccine ahead of Biden’s speech on pandemic

WILMINGTON, Del. (NewsNation Now) — Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff were vaccinated at United Medical Center in Washington, D.C.

The vice president-elect received the shot live on television as part of the incoming Biden administration’s efforts to boost confidence in the inoculation.

“I want to encourage everyone to get the vaccine. It is relatively painless. It happens really quickly. It is safe,” Harris said after receiving the shot Tuesday.

Moderna developed its vaccine with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which is part of the National Institutes of Health. It was authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use this month, after the agency gave the greenlight to administer Pfizer’s vaccine.

President-elect Joe Biden received his first injected dose of the Pfizer vaccine live on television last week. Both vaccines require two doses for full protection.

The president-elect is scheduled to deliver remarks on the pandemic Tuesday afternoon, from Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden, who takes office on Jan. 20, has said he will make the fight against the coronavirus, which has infected more than 19 million Americans and killed over 335,000, his top priority.

President Donald Trump doesn’t have any public appearances scheduled for Tuesday so far, as his push for $2,000 COVID-19 stimulus checks heads to the Senate. The House voted overwhelmingly Monday to meet the president’s demand to increase the $600 stipends.

Senate Democrats plan to push Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to allow a floor vote on the measure.

Biden had told reporters at an event in Wilmington, Delaware, that he supported the $2,000 checks.