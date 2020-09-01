Health officials explain CDC’s new COVID-19 death count method

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)-More than 183-thousand Americans have died from the coronavirus, but a new report from the CDC said for 6 percent of those deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned.

For the other 94 percent, there are other contributing factors.

Health officials explained that 94 percent of COVID-19 deaths aren’t just related to underlying health conditions, but the ones that come after contracting the virus.

“People assume that means a very small portion of the population’s susceptible to this, and well that’s not what the numbers say,” said Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns.

According to Dr. Garold Minns, these numbers should be a reason why the public shouldn’t let their guard down.

“If you look at our population, quite a few of our population have some form of underlying condition,” said Dr. Minns.

Dr. Minns said while many people may have underlying conditions, which can make them more susceptible to die from the disease, it’s not the only thing being considered in that 94 percent of conditions contributing to COVID-19 deaths.

Dr. Thomas Moore says people can develop these conditions or additional causes once the virus has been contracted, things like pneumonia and respiratory failure.

“People will get the infection, they have a fatal cardiac arrhythmia, all sorts of things happen and that can happen once you get the virus,” said Wesley Infection Prevention Director Dr. Thomas Moore.

Both Dr. Moore and Dr. Minns emphasize the need to take the virus seriously. They said it’s the third leading cause of death in the United States and that it can affect anyone.

“You still need to take it seriously, this virus has not gone away,” said Dr. Moore.

“If we let up on all the things we’ve been doing, it’ll come back again just like it did earlier in the year,” said Dr. Minns.

You can find more information about the CDC’s death tracking method here

Here are the latest stories: