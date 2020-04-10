Health officials report 1,794 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 88 deaths in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Friday reported eight additional deaths in the state due to COVID-19 and 1,794 overall confirmed cases.
Oklahoma’s death toll due to the novel coronavirus is now 88.
The additional deaths include:
- Two in Oklahoma County, a female in the 50-64 age group and a male over the age of 65.
- Two in Osage County, both males older than 65.
- One in Creek County, a male older than 65.
- One in Garfield County, a female older than 65.
- One in Pawnee County, a male older than 65.
- One in Pottawatomie County, a female older than 65.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-04-10 at 7:00 AM.