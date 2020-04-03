1  of  46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Church of the Brethren - Garden City DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Eastminster Church - Wichita Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: Garden City Administrative Center Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Zoo Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City Mark Arts Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Resurrection Lutheran Church in Haysville Salina First Church of the Nazarene Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Winfield First Presbyterian Church
Click here for coronavirus updates

Hobby Lobby temporarily closing all stores, will furlough ‘nearly all store employees’

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

PLANTATION, FL – JUNE 30: A Hobby Lobby store is seen on June 30, 2014 in Plantation, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (Nexstar Media Wire) — Hobby Lobby announced on Friday the company will temporarily close all stores and furlough nearly all store employees effective Friday.

“As the country continues efforts to manage and mitigate the devastating health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 virus, Hobby Lobby will, after careful consideration, close the remainder of its stores, and furlough nearly all store employees and a large portion of corporate and distribution employees, effective Friday, April 3rd, at 8:00 p.m,” the company said in a statement.

The company said it will maintain medical, dental, life, and long-term disability benefits for furloughed employees through at least May 1. The company will also pay the cost of employee premiums.

 “In order to allow our furloughed employees to take full advantage of the Pandemic Unemployment Compensation and Recovery Rebates provided to eligible employees by the federal government, we are ending emergency leave pay and suspending use of Company provided paid time off benefits (PPTO and Vacation) in accordance with the requirements outlined in the CARES Act (subject to State law requirements,” the company said in the statement.

According to the company, stores “will remain closed until further notice.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories