Hot Topic closing all stores due to COVID-19, will pay all employees

Clothing retailer Hot Topic has announced they will close all stores due to health risks from the coronavirus.
The closure will run from Tuesday, March 17 until March 30.
During this time, the company states all store employees will continue to be paid.
You can view their release below:
LATEST STORIES:
- Hutchinson continues to limit spread of COVID-19
- Tom Brady says on Twitter ‘my football journey will take place elsewhere.’
- Bath & Body Works temporarily closing stores in U.S., Canada due to COVID-19
- Government issues historic restrictions amid virus outbreak
- Stocks push higher tentatively after worst drop since 1987