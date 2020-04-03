1  of  46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
How to make a homemade face mask, with or without sewing

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Tailor Ala Hadye sews protective face masks in her workshop on April 02, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Following new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that everyone wear a non-medical, cloth face covering in public to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, people are looking for options at home.

Manufactured masks, such as N95 masks, should be reserved for healthcare workers. They are already in short supply and are needed by people on the front lines of treating people with COVID-19.

For those looking for a CDC-approved cloth face covering, here are some educational resources on making homemade masks. However, it’s important to note that all the links on this page are guides, and are not a replacement for traditional, tested Personal Protective Equipment, and the decision to use these particular guides is your own.

No-sew mask

If you don’t have sewing skills, you can still make a homemade mask. There are many designs that have been published online. One that has been widely shared is from crafting site Japanese Creations. Another comes from Make a Mask, which says it was designed by a hospital epidemiologist.

Sew a mask

Many health organizations have released guides on sewing homemade masks. One of those is Providence St. Joseph Health, which published the following:

Using a mask

It is also important to make sure you you are properly wearing, putting on, and removing a face mask.

Guidance on face mask use has been published by the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

Cloth masks should be washed at the hottest setting on your washing machine after using them and you should thoroughly wash your hands before putting them on.

