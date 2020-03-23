1  of  101
Closings and Coronavirus changes
‘Hunker down’: Indiana governor orders Hoosiers to stay home for nearly 2 weeks

Coronavirus
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb has ordered Hoosiers to stay home in a statewide effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

In a statewide address Monday, Holcomb ordered Indiana residents to remain in their homes, beginning Wednesday through April 7. The order allows only essential work or errands, “such as taking care of others, obtaining necessary supplies, and for health and safety,” the state said.

“The next two weeks are critical if we are to slow the spread of COVID-19, and we must slow the spread. You must be part of the solution, not the problem,” said Gov. Holcomb.

READ: FAQs about stay-at-home order

The first positive case of COVID-19 in Indiana was reported on March 6. Since then the number of positive cases has increased on a near daily basis, escalating as the capacity to test has grown. As of this morning, the number of tests completed in Indiana is 1,960, the number of positive cases is 259 and 7 deaths have been reported.

“I’m setting the example by sending state government personnel home to work to the maximum extent possible and closing our facilities to public interaction beginning Tuesday, for at least the next two weeks,” said Gov. Holcomb. 

Beginning Tuesday, all state government offices will be closed to in-person public activity until at least April 7. This includes the Government Center complex in Indianapolis and other offices throughout the state, including Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches. State employees will work remotely whenever possible and continue to provide core functions online and by phone. All public safety functions will continue.

In conjunction with the closures, Gov. Holcomb ordered an automatic extension of all state-issued licenses and will advise law enforcement to refrain from issuing citations for a driver’s license or registration that expires during this emergency.

The state, in conjunction with the city and all hospital systems in Marion County, has activated a comprehensive emergency operations center to maximize hospital capacity and provide joint coordination. The center is charged with tracking the inventory of all hospital beds, supplies and personnel as the number of COVID-19 patients grows.

“I am proud of our hospital systems that are participating in the initial phase of this process, Eskenazi Health, IU Health, Franciscan Health, Community Health Network, and Ascension,” said Gov. Holcomb. “Marion County is where we’ve seen the most community spread to date, but we will expand this model to other parts of the state.”

