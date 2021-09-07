Juarez mom wins court order forcing Mexican government to immunize her kids against COVID-19

Parents in several states file hundreds of lawsuits as in-person classes resume and government refuses to vaccinate anyone under 18

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The parents of four minors in Juarez have secured a Mexican federal judge’s order so their children can get COVID-19 shots in a country that’s not yet immunizing children against the virus.

“In the United States, most children ages 12 to 17 have been vaccinated and here in Mexico, like always, we are behind on everything. Vaccinations started too late and there is no set date to vaccinate minors,” said Eloisa Tarin, the mother of two of the children.

The decision follows a recent trend in which the parents of children in Sonora, Oaxaca, Veracruz and other states obtained similar judicial writs. The filing of the lawsuits coincided with the resumption of in-person classes in most of Mexico in late August.

“The message here is that children are the future of Mexico and they (the authorities) have to safeguard their health. It’s their job,” said Tarin, whose two children have heart ailments that put their lives at risk should they catch COVID-19.

The names of the other parents who secured the court orders in Juarez were not immediately available.

Eloisa Tarin shows reporters a copy of the court order she received from a federal judge in Juarez compelling the Mexican government to vaccinate her two children against COVID-19. (Border Report photo)

Faced with a huge backlog of adults who remain unvaccinated, Mexico hasn’t made any COVID-19 vaccines available to those under 18. Federal Ministry of Health statistics show Mexico has applied 87 million vaccines to 59 million adults, resulting in a 66% immunization rate.

The court orders likely aren’t enforceable until Mexico receives more COVID-19 vaccines from other countries.

Health Undersecretary Hugo Lopez Gatell said this week that minors could begin receiving COVID-19 shots in October. Mexico is expecting 6.3 million new doses from the United States by mid-September, but many of those will go to adults who need their second shot, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said at a Tuesday morning news conference.