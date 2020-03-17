Justice on hold: coronavirus prompts court delays, closings

1  of  60
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Ark City closing some public facilities Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Emprise Bank Friends University Garden City Community College Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Municipal Court cancelled for March 17th and March 24th Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Sedgwick County Extension Education Center St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Riverview Baptist Church Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church
Click here for coronavirus updates

Justice on hold: coronavirus prompts court delays, closings

Coronavirus

by: MICHAEL R. BLOOD, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California courts are delaying trials and even temporarily closing their doors in hopes of preventing the spread of the new coronavirus, moves intended to balance public safety with due process that could leave some cases in limbo for weeks.

The Contra Costa County Superior Court is closing until at least April 1. Superior Court in Orange County will not start new civil trials until at least May 1. The Supreme Court of California has suspended in-person oral arguments — instead, lawyers will appear remotely, through video, telephone or other electronic means.

In Los Angeles, a judge postponed the murder trial of multimillionaire New York real estate heir Robert Durst until April 6. Superior Court in Los Angeles is delaying certain trials, and on Monday announced it would shut down through Thursday “in response to the substantial need to control and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.”

The court will reopen Friday for handling essential or emergency matters.

“As the largest trial court in the nation, the Superior Court of Los Angeles County is methodically scaling back non-essential court operations as part of a phased approach,” Presiding Judge Brazile said in an earlier statement on the court’s website.

The situation across the state is evolving daily, and the effects of the changes are just starting to be assessed. What’s does it mean for clients so far?

“The wisest clients are embracing compromise,” said Eric M. George, partner at law firm Browne George Ross in Los Angeles. “Clients who expect to be untouched by the epidemic need to face reality. The hit on the most immediately impacted industries — including entertainment, hospitality, and travel — will quickly be felt by those downstream in real estate, banking, tech, manufacturing and the like.”

“Clients shouldn’t be fooled by lawyers offering unambiguous predictions about how courts will respond,” George added. “There are no easy answers, and the transactional costs of litigation will be substantial.”

Part of the challenge for law firms is that the changes vary from place to place, indeed, around the country. In California, the authority to adjust or suspend court operations rests with local court leaders.

“All courts are working to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic and adjust to the quickly changing situation,” California Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye said in a statement on the court’s website. “Each court has different challenges and is working with local stakeholders to craft the best protections.”

On Monday, the chief justice issued guidance to California trial courts seeking emergency orders to adjust or suspend court operations in light of the pandemic.

The law allows local courts to request extended temporary restraining orders, to hold sessions elsewhere in the county and to extend the time for a criminal trial to be held.

“California’s judicial branch is facing an unprecedented challenge with the COVID-19 virus,” Cantil-Sakauye said. “I recognize that this situation may require the temporary adjustment or suspension of court operations” that could interfere with court proceedings.

Ronald Turovsky, a partner with Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, was monitoring shifting court rules around the country.

In some cases, a postponement might not be significant. But depending on the length of delay, the right to a prompt trial could come up in some criminal cases. There will be a potential for backlogs, and courts will be looking to prioritize cases.

“You just deal with what you have,” Turovsky said.

The Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles routinely fights tenant evictions, and thousands are sought by landlords every year.

When a legal proceeding is delayed, the tenant is allowed to remain in the residence, executive Director Silvia Argueta said.

“We hope the landlord will honor that,” she said.

___

Associated Press writer Andrew Dalton contributed.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories