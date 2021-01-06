Kansas City area students to return to classrooms this semester

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, custodial workers clean a classroom at Richard A. Simpson Elementary School in Arnold, Mo. The school went to fully virtual learning on Monday, Nov. 2, after more than 5% of the staff and students tested positive for COVID-19. They will stay virtual until Monday, Nov. 16, after 10 work days. (Colter Peterson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WDAF) – Children on both sides of the state line will return to school this week, even as coronavirus cases continue to climb.

The Shawnee Mission superintendent said middle and high school students will resume hybrid learning on January 26.

The district said it’s returning to in-person classes at the secondary level because administrators have hired new teachers, who just graduated in December, to address staff shortages.

In Olathe, students returned to school Wednesday, with elementary kids in the classroom full-time and middle and high schoolers receiving a hybrid education.

Pre-K through sixth graders in Lee’s Summit, Mo., will be back in the classroom on Monday, but the older kids will remain in remote learning.

All of this is happening because administrators said schools have been successful in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in classrooms.

“We have very strong data, we look at regularly, to determine where we are having issues and we haven’t been having them at the school level,” said David Smith, Shawnee Mission’s Chief Communications Officer. “It’s something we’re proud of. That obviously is the attention teachers and kids have been paying to all of the rules around hygiene and social distancing and mask wearing and all of those things.”

Still, all public school students in KCMO remain online with only athletics allowed.

Kansas City, Kansas students won’t resume in-person classes until April.

Blue Valley Unified School District elementary students are back to school full time, while the older students remain online through January 15 before transitioning to hybrid education.

A hybrid schedule also continues for middle and high schoolers in North Kansas City schools.

Students and teachers will continue to follow health and safety protocols and will wear masks, practice social distancing and wash their hands often.