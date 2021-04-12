Kansas college paying staff $250 to get COVID-19 vaccines

Drive-thru vaccinations are given in a building on the Douglas County Fair Grounds in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, March 17, 2021. The fair grounds serves as a mass COVID-19 vaccination location. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — The largest community college in Kansas is paying staff members to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and one of its largest public school districts is making in-home testing kits available to students who want them.

KMBC-TV reports that Johnson County Community College is paying employees $250 to get their inoculations in hopes of bringing more students back to campus in the fall.

Meanwhile, KCTV reports that the 22,400-student Blue Valley school district in Johnson County began a voluntary COVID-19 testing program Monday that sends rapid-testing kits home with students who sign up for them.

State data showed that Kansas averaged 213 new cases a day for the seven days ending Monday.