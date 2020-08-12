Kansas congressional candidate tests negative for COVID-19

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Republican Congressional candidate Amanda Adkins and her family tested negative for COVID-19 but will remain in home quarantine until Tuesday.

Adkins, her husband and their two children were tested Monday after the campaign learned a person at her victory party after the Aug. 4 primary tested positive for the virus.

She is facing Democratic incumbent Rep. Sharice Davids in the Kansas 3rd District.

Adkins campaign spokesman Matthew Trail announced in a news release Wednesday that Adkins and her family will follow federal guidelines and remain in quarantine until Tuesday. He said the person who tested positive is showing no signs of the infection.

