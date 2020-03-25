Kansas Department of Health & Environment to hold press conference on coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment will conduct a press conference on coronavirus starting a 1:30 p.m.

You can watch a live stream of the conference above.

On Tuesday, the state announced 98 cases and two deaths, and the numbers continue to change minute by minute.

In compliance with Governor Laura Kelly’s Executive Order, media briefings will be held virtually, done with 10 people or less in the room. WIBW and KSNT will pool the live recording, KCUR will be in attendance for radion. KDHE will rotate who attends from the Statehouse Press Corps.

