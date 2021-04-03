Kansas Department of Labor’s website is back online

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Labor announced on Twitter that their website is working again after it went offline on Friday.

**UPDATE** (4/3/2021)

The https://t.co/p2b8Kw4qRc website is back online.



El sitio web https://t.co/p2b8Kw4qRc está nuevamente trabando en línea. — Kansas Department of Labor (@KansasDOL) April 3, 2021

According to the department, a component of the mainframe was not performing properly. The department had to then reboot the system.

Originally, KDOL stated that they were planning on having the website back up Friday evening, but were delayed until Saturday.

On Friday, Jerry Grasso, a spokesperson for the department, told KSN’s Capitol Bureau the following in an email: