Kansas sees influx of coronavirus scam calls

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Beware of phone scams! The Kansas Insurance Department is alerting Kansans of an influx of scam calls in the last few weeks.

The callers say they are from the call recipient’s insurance provider and claim to have A special coronavirus test or coronavirus insurance available for purchase. The scammers will then ask for personal and financial information over the phone. The Kansas Insurance Department says this is a scam; there is no special test or insurance for the coronavirus.

Lee Modesitt, Director of Government Affairs with the Kansas Insurance Department, recommends that Kansans always be suspicious of unknown numbers calling.

“Everybody should be a millennial when it comes to answering the phone from somebody you don’t know — don’t answer it. Because these phone scams only work if you give them the opportunity by picking up,” Modesitt explained.

He added, most insurance providers won’t call to give a sales pitch. It’s best to let the caller leave a voicemail, then you can have time to determine if the call is legitimate. Try searching the phone number online and see if it is linked to your insurance provider. Or trying calling your provider directly with the number you have for them, and ask if the original call was from them. If you are ever unsure, do not give personal information over the phone.

“It’s unfortunate that our most vulnerable population of seniors is usually the target,” said Modesitt.

If you believe you have been the victim of a phone scam, Modesitt encourages people to contact their local authorities and file a report with the Kansas Attorney General’s office. If the scam call dealt with insurance issues, contact the Kansas Insurance Department Consumer Assistance Division at 1-800-432-2484 or you can email kid.webcomplaints@ks.gov.

