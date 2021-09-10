Kansas senators oppose President Biden’s federal vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (KSNW) – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, R-Kan., and U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, R-Kan., released the statements in opposition to President Biden’s federal vaccine mandate.

“There is no doubt that through the success of American science and ingenuity, the COVID-19 vaccine has provided the best shot at ending the pandemic and taking critical steps towards normalcy.

“I am vaccinated and I will continue to urge Kansans to get vaccinated. These decisions should be left to each individual, and that decision should be guided by conversations with trusted doctors and not dictated by bureaucrats in Washington, D.C. Furthermore, this government overreach comes at the expense of small business owners who are trying to strike a balance between keeping their businesses safe and open, and respecting their employees’ personal health decisions. This mandate will also only deepen divisions in the country regarding the vaccines, as well as make it even harder for employers to find workers and cause some employees to drop out of the workforce in protest.

“I strongly oppose the Biden administration’s extreme government overreach in requiring vaccinations and urge them to focus on solutions that will empower patients to make educated decisions of their own choosing.”

Sen. Jerry Moran