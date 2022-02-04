WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) updated its travel quarantine list on Friday afternoon as omicron continues to surge in the nation.

According to the KDHE, both New York and Washington, D.C. were removed from the list, as well as the countries of Andorra, Isle of Man, and San Marino.

The country of Aruba was added to the list.

According to KDHE, an unvaccinated individual who has not had COVID-19 within the last 90 days or those that have not received all the recommended vaccine doses, including boosters and additional primary shots, should quarantine if they meet the following criteria:

Traveled between Jan. 21 and Feb. 4 to Aruba.

Traveled on or after Feb. 4 to Faroe Islands.

Attendance at any out-of-state or in-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.

Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15, 2020.

KDHE says that the length of a travel-related quarantine is five days after your last exposure, with an additional requirement to wear a well-fitting mask indoors and outdoors when around others for another five days.

For those who are unable to mask, the KDHE recommends quarantining at home for 10 days.

Individuals who are traveling internationally will need to test within three days of flights, according to the CDC.

For more information on COVID-19 protocols, you can visit the KDHE website by clicking here.