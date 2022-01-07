KDHE closes COVID-19 testing sites again due to cold weather

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WDAF) – Two Kansas Department of Health and Environment COVID-19 testing sites in the metro remain closed on Friday due to weather conditions.

The department said the Overland Park and Leawood testing locations will be closed on Friday due to the cold temperatures.

Johnson County Community College, 12345 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66210

Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, 5009 W 137th St, Leawood, KS 66224

Manhattan Town Center, 100 Manhattan Town Center, Manhattan, KS 66502

Lawrence Walmart, 3300 Iowa St, Lawrence, KS 66046

Along with Manhattan and Lawrence locations, this is the second consecutive day of closures for these locations due to the weather in the area.

The department offers an online map to find open testing locations nearest to you.