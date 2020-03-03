WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is laying out guidelines for schools in case the coronavirus spreads to Kansas.
The department says administrators should keep up to date on the virus and work with local organizations to craft emergency plans.
The main goal is to prevent the virus from spreading through schools.
In a letter to schools, officials wrote that the same precautions should be taken with the flu: hygiene and self-isolation.
LATEST STORIES:
- President Trump donates quarterly salary to help fight coronavirus
- KDHE laying out coronavirus guidelines for schools
- 9 Washington state virus deaths, schools to mull online classes
- Tensions rise as U.S. death toll from coronavirus reaches 9
- In Congress, questions about overdue testing for coronavirus