KDHE laying out coronavirus guidelines for schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is laying out guidelines for schools in case the coronavirus spreads to Kansas.

The department says administrators should keep up to date on the virus and work with local organizations to craft emergency plans.

The main goal is to prevent the virus from spreading through schools.

In a letter to schools, officials wrote that the same precautions should be taken with the flu: hygiene and self-isolation.

