Kelly issues executive orders to improve health care access

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas residents will be able to get medicine without an in-person visit to the doctor under a new executive order from Gov. Laura Kelly. Kelly on Sunday announced two new orders aimed at expanding health care access during the coronavirus crisis.

She says in a statement that the orders “will make sure Kansas families can access needed care and supplies until we have weathered this storm.” Sixty-four cases of the coronavirus are now confirmed in Kansas. They include two deaths, one in Johnson County and one in Wyandotte County.

LATEST STORIES: