KU delays resumption of in-person classes until March 23

KU campus (KSN File Photo)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – The University of Kansas has said that the resumption of in-person classes will be delayed until March 23.

The university said it is to help protect the health of all members of our community, including those who may be at higher risk of the effects of COVID-19.

Next week, March 16-22, the university said faculty will prepare to transition their course content, including lectures, to online instructional platforms, such as Blackboard. Right now, every KU course already has an existing Blackboard shell available for faculty to start the process. Beginning the week of March 23, courses will be taught remotely using online tools.

The university is anticipating to stay online for several weeks and says they will reassess the need to continue remote-only instruction each week, starting March 28. 

There will be no schedule change to courses already online.

