KU implementing new requirements for people who traveled within the last 2 weeks

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – The University of Kansas is carrying out new regulations for students and staff who traveled domestically or internationally within the last 14 days.

The university said people who traveled internationally should self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning to the U.S. and call to report any symptoms of respiratory illnesses.

People who traveled to California, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon or Washington must self-quarantine for 14 days and report any symptoms, according to the university.

On Wednesday, the university said that the resumption of in-person classes at the Lawrence and Edwards campuses are canceled. 

Faculty will prepare to transition their course content, including lectures, to online instructional platforms, such as Blackboard. After March 23, all classes will move online.

