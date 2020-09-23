Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

KU Medical Center part of COVID-19 clinical trial

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas Medical Center is part of a nationwide clinical trial looking into different treatments for patients with mild to moderate symptoms of the coronavirus who do not require hospitalization.

KCUR-FM reports that the first treatment will involve the use of monoclonal antibodies that target the spike proteins of COVID-19, using a drug made by Eli Lilly.

Monoclonal antibodies are engineered versions of the same virus-fighting antibodies that the body naturally produces.

The clinical trial is one of at least 40 around the country that seeks to recruit participants within 10 days of the onset of symptoms or within seven days of a positive test.

