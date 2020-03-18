Las Vegas Strip goes dark

1  of  61
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Ark City closing some public facilities Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Emprise Bank Friends University Garden City Community College Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Municipal Court cancelled for March 17th and March 24th Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Sedgwick County Extension Education Center St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Riverview Baptist Church Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church
Las Vegas Strip goes dark

National / World

by: Hector Mejia

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — While most people were sleeping, a huge part of the Las Vegas economy came to a screeching halt. Everything from hotels/casinos on the Las Vegas Strip to restaurants, hair and nail salons, gyms and many retail stores are closing at the governor’s request.

The Strip is becoming a virtual ghost town following the closure of most resorts, others will close Wednesday in what is an unprecedented move in a city known for it’s gaming, shows and restaurants.

Darkness descends over one of the most popular streets in the world as Las Vegas casinos and resorts close down for 30 days.

Metro police were blocking the entrances to some resorts as the closures started. Taxi cabs were turned away from The Wynn Las Vegas and Encore which had already closed for business.

Governor Steve Sisolak asked all non-essential businesses to join the fight against the spread of COVID-19 and close for the next 30 days.

“It is our responsibility, our duty, to each other and to the most vulnerable Nevadans to each take our role in stopping this spread seriously and stay home for Nevada,” Sisolak said Tuesday. “Although you might not be experiencing symptoms at this time, you might be contagious. Do not risk your health or the health of others.”

Sisolak said the goal is to keep the spread of the virus to a minimum so that local hospitals are not overwhelmed.

He stressed that this is not a vacation and that people should continue to practice social distancing. He also promised more information Wednesday to help clear up any questions people might have about the closures.

