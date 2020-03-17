Lawmakers working to change school requirements for the year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With schools across the state closing due to coronavirus concerns, lawmakers are working on a bill to change school requirements for this year.

In Kansas, schools are required to complete a certain number of hours of schooling each year. The bill would allow districts to apply for a waiver to be excused from the requirement for this year.

Lawmakers say this will give schools permission to focus on the health and safety of their students and staff.

“There would be fear that if they have to close down for two or three weeks, or even for the rest of the year, that they might have to be back in June and July making up week after week,” said Rep. Brett Parker, D-Overland Park.

The bill passed the House with bipartisan support. It will now move on to the Senate for a vote.

