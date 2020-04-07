Lester Holt anchors live special report: ‘Coronavirus Pandemic’ tonight on KSN

In an effort to keep viewers informed on the latest spread of the coronavirus, NBC News has launched a full-scale, network-wide effort. Tonight, NBC is airing the second installment of its live primetime special “Coronavirus Pandemic.”

NBC Nightly News’ Lester Holt will be anchoring this one-hour event with NBC news correspondents across the globe.

Tonight’s show will examine the race for a vaccine. You’ll see how scientists are working urgently for a cure and the progress they are making.

Plus, a closer look at testing, and where experts say the focus should be now, as concerns about a possible second wave are being raised.

And, how the response to curb the virus has had a devastating impact on low-income families and created millions of newly unemployed. The reasons why critical donations are down as food banks worry that they can’t feed those in need.

NBC’s coronavirus crisis team will be standing by, ready to answer the questions so many of us have.

Watch the live special report tonight on KSN at 9 p.m.