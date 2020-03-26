LIST: Here are states that postponed primaries due to coronavirus

Breaking News
One person dead after west Wichita garage fire
1  of  99
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Atwood United Methodist Church Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Church of the Brethren - Garden City City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum Eastminster Church - Wichita El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Salina First Church of the Nazarene Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Antioch Christian Church Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Countryside Christian Church Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Immanuel Baptist Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita New Hope Christian Church Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church
Click here for coronavirus updates

LIST: Here are states that postponed primaries due to coronavirus

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

A voting booth. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

(Nexstar Media Wire) — Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many states have postponed their primaries in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

The White House has issued guidelines advising against gatherings of more than 10 and urged older Americans to “stay home and away from other people.”

Here’s a state-by-state breakdown of the postponed primaries:

Alaska

The Alaska Democratic Party said in a Facebook post that “all in-person voting across the state originally scheduled for April 4 has been canceled in favor of a more extensive vote-by-mail process.” The March 24 vote-by-mail deadline has been extended to April 10.

The Alaska Republican Party said in a statement that its state convention, originally scheduled to begin April 2, “would convene electronically” on that date.

Connecticut

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said in a tweet that the state’s primary would be moved from April 28 to June 2.

He said the decision was “in coordination with other states and our Secretary of the State, and in an effort to carry out Democracy while keeping public health a top priority.”

Delaware

Delaware Gov. John Carney said in a statement that he had modified the State of Emergency Declaration to move the state’s primary from April 28 to June 2. He said this allows voting by absentee ballot.

“Delawareans have a basic, fundamental right to vote. Today’s order will preserve that right,” he said.

Georgia

Georgia’s primary, first scheduled for March 24, has been delayed until May 19

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement: “Events are moving rapidly and my highest priority is protecting the health of our poll workers, their families, and the community at large.”

Indiana

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order rescheduling the state’s primary from May 5 to June 2.

“The right of citizens to elect their leaders in a free and open election is one of the cornerstones of America. In order to balance that right with the safety of county employees, poll workers and voters, delaying Indiana’s primary election is the right move as we continue to do all we can to protect Hoosiers’ health,” he said in a statement.

Kentucky

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said the state’s primary election would be postponed, moving it from May 19 to June 23.

“Today, Governor (Andy) Beshear and I agreed to delay the primary election,” he said in a video posted to Twitter.

Louisiana

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards signed an executive order to move the state’s presidential primary from April 4 to June 20. Louisiana was the first state to postpone its primary.

“The reasons include taking into account the older age of the majority of precinct volunteers and workers, and the need to reduce public contact, and also to allow maximum participation by all voters, regardless of their age and their health conditions,” Edwards said at a news conference.

Maryland

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said the state’s primary would be postponed from April 28 to June 2.

“While there are many valid reasons for unease and uncertainty right now, ensuring that the voices of Maryland citizens are heard shouldn’t be one of them,” Hogan said at a news conference.

Ohio

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the state would postpone its March 17 presidential primary, although a new date had not been decided. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said he would seek to move the date to June 2.

Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez signed a resolution into law that would postpone the March 29 Democratic presidential primary until April 26.

“Without a doubt, this is the time for preventative measures to stop the spread of the virus,” Charles Rodríguez, chairman of the Democratic Party of Puerto Rico, said in a statement. “But even in this crisis, both the Legislature and the Governor highlighted the democratic freedoms and rights that allow us to be a society based on the value of voting, as an expression of the will of the majority of our people.”

Rhode Island

Both the Democratic and Republican presidential primary elections have been moved from April 28 to June 2. Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo signed an executive order that stated that the state board of elections would determine a “predominantly mail ballot” primary.

The order read: “The Rhode Island Department of Health shall advise the Board on any public health concerns that may arise with respect to voting practices involving person-to-person contact.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories