Living in isolation: Doctor separates himself from family

Coronavirus

by: KSDK-TV

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KSDK) – For many health care workers, home life right now is a lot like Genevieve Caffrey’s.

“We quarantined my husband three weeks ago. We very early on realized this is going to be pretty bad,” she says.

It’s not because he’s sick, but because he is a St. Louis emergency room doctor treating COVID-19 patients. 

Caffrey’s husband is sealed-off in one room from the rest of the house for the safety of the rest of the family.

Caffrey said she worries about her husband the most when he’s back at work in the ER as supplies of personal protective equipment, or PPE, run low. 

“When he started coming home and was visibly nervous about having the right amount of equipment… for the trajectory of this crisis I started to get nervous too,” she said.

So she got busy building a Facebook page with a friend to collect PPE supplies from the stockrooms of businesses and school districts to donate to health care workers. It’s called “PPE For STL.”

